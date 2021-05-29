Release of all Hurriyat leaders, activists from jails demanded

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Abdul Ahad Parra and the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo have demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mujahid Sahrai and Rashid Sahrai, sons of martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Abdul Ahad Parra in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Ashraf Sehrai was martyred in custody due to non-availability of medical treatment at Udhampur jail in Jammu and now his two sons had tested COVID-19 positive in Kupwara jail.

He deplored that the Indian agencies were deliberately harassing and mentally torturing the families of Hurriyat leaders and activists to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to play role in the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Shawkat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmed Gojri, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmida Sofi and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi.

He expressed satisfaction over the release of Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali and congratulated him.

The IFJHRJK) Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that the Kashmiri political prisoners were in a pathetic condition in jails. He added that despite being political prisoners they were denied rights under the international law.

He lamented that the revengeful attitude of the Indian rulers had crossed all limits of heartlessness. He said, the authorities are willfully prolonging the illegal detention of Kashmiri political detainees despite the coronavirus pandemic. “Particularly the women prisoners have been detained under extreme conditions while most of them have many health issues and the coronavirus pandemic can prove fatal for them,” Untoo added.

Ahsan Untoo said that humiliating judicial process had ruined the life of so many Kashmiris, including women prisoners Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Shaziya Akhter, Saiqa Akhter, Aasiya Akhter, Naseema Bagum, Hina Bashir Baig, Aasiya Bano, Raskeem Akhter, Seeba, Anjum Younis, Tabassum Maqbool and Saima Akther.

He said that despite the guidelines of the Indian Supreme Court and to release the prisoners in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Hindutva rulers were not releasing the Kashmiri political prisoners.

