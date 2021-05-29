Release of all Hurriyat leaders, activists from jails demanded

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Release of all Hurriyat leaders, activists from jails demanded

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

UN resolutions provide best roadmap to settle Kashmir dispute: JKML | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Abdul Ahad Parra and the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo have demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mujahid Sahrai and Rashid Sahrai, sons of martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Abdul Ahad Parra in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Ashraf Sehrai was martyred in custody due to non-availability of medical treatment at Udhampur jail in Jammu and now his two sons had tested COVID-19 positive in Kupwara jail.

He deplored that the Indian agencies were deliberately harassing and mentally torturing the families of Hurriyat leaders and activists to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to play role in the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Shawkat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmed Gojri, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmida Sofi and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi.

He expressed satisfaction over the release of Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali and congratulated him.

The IFJHRJK) Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that the Kashmiri political prisoners were in a pathetic condition in jails. He added that despite being political prisoners they were denied rights under the international law.

He lamented that the revengeful attitude of the Indian rulers had crossed all limits of heartlessness. He said, the authorities are willfully prolonging the illegal detention of Kashmiri political detainees despite the coronavirus pandemic. “Particularly the women prisoners have been detained under extreme conditions while most of them have many health issues and the coronavirus pandemic can prove fatal for them,” Untoo added.

Ahsan Untoo said that humiliating judicial process had ruined the life of so many Kashmiris, including women prisoners Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Shaziya Akhter, Saiqa Akhter, Aasiya Akhter, Naseema Bagum, Hina Bashir Baig, Aasiya Bano, Raskeem Akhter, Seeba, Anjum Younis, Tabassum Maqbool and Saima Akther.

He said that despite the guidelines of the Indian Supreme Court and to release the prisoners in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Hindutva rulers were not releasing the Kashmiri political prisoners.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: