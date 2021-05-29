Surge in CASOs by Indian troops in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has condemned the surge in cordon and search operations (CASOs) by Indian troops to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the killing of innocent people and harassment of women and children during COSOs by the troops have made the Kashmiris’ lives a hell. He deplored that India had crossed all limits of state terrorism in the territory, adding that right from children to the elderly people, no one was safe from blood-thirsty Indian forces’ personnel.

Shabbir Ahmad urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. He deplored that world powers are totally ignoring the Indian brutalities in the territory. He said that the oppressed people of the territory were looking towards the United Nations to raise its voice for their fundamental rights.

He said that India was making a horrible history in Kashmir by spilling the blood of Muslims which was badly exposing its real face. He appealed to Pakistan to further expose New Delhi at global level so that it could be taken to task for committing human rights violations in IIOJK.

