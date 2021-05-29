UNGA President’s remarks on Kashmir unnerve India

Islamabad, May 29 (KMS): The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir’s recent remarks on Jammu and Kashmir have unnerved India.

Volkin Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan categorically stated that the status of Jammu and Kashmir must not be changed unless the dispute over the territory is resolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions. He also equated Palestine with the Kashmir dispute and said it is duty of Pakistan to bring this to UN Platform more strongly”.

India expressed its opposition to the comments made by Volkan Bozkir on Kashmir. it also dismissed equating of Palestine and Kashmir saying that there is no “basis for comparison to other global situations”.

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Bozkir’s remarks that “Pakistan is ‘duty bound’ to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN more strongly are unacceptable”, and there is no basis for comparing the situation in Kashmir to other global situations.

