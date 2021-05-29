Unknown attackers kill two persons in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two persons were killed after unknown gunmen fired upon them in Jablipura area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Saturday evening.

A senior police officer told media said that unknown gunmen fired upon the duo, leaving them injured. They were shifted to nearby sub district hospital where one of them Sanjeed Ahmad Parrey (19), dental technician, son of Abdul Azeem Parrey was declared dead on arrival while Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat (auto driver) son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat was shifted to GMC Islamabad where he succumbed to the injuries later.

Meanwhile, Indian troops cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

