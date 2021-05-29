Woman injured in Handwara blast succumbs

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a woman who was injured in a blast in Handwara area of Kupwara district recently, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, today.

A 19-year-old girl Gulnaza Banu was killed and her 49-year-old mother, Sara Begum, suffered grievous wounds when a “dead shell” went off while they were cleaning collard greens, popularly known as ‘Haakh’, and some forest vegetables (‘longdi’), kept inside a bag, at their residence in Sharkoot Villgam in Handwara area.

Police said that the women had apparently brought the “dead shell” along with the vegetables from nearby forest area on Tuesday (May 25). On next day (Wednesday), as they were cleaning the vegetables from inside the bag, there was big blast suddenly, leading to the serious injuries to them, police said.

The women were removed to local hospital at Handwara where the teenaged-girl succumbed to wounds immediately while the woman was shifted in critical condition to Srinagar for specialized treatment. Sara Begum succumbed to the wounds at the Srinagar hospital on wee hours today.

