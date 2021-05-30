3 youth booked under UAPA in Shopian

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have booked three youth under draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Shopian district.

Shoib Shafi Butt, Muntazir Farooq Lone and Tauqeer Ashraf Lone have been falsely implicated in a case related to an alleged IED (improvised explosive device) attack on an Indian army patrolling party.

All these three youth are the residents of Turkwangam village. A formal case has been registered against them at Police Station, Zainpora.

