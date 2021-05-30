APHC condemns incessant, widespread CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the incessant and widespread cordon and search operations (CASOs) carried out by the Indian forces.

The APHC Assistant Secretary Public Relations, Junaid Ahmad, in a press release issued in Srinagar said, these oppressive measures used by India have time and again failed to suppress the freedom sentiments of the brave Kashmiri people.

Terming the fresh spell of using the brute force against the peaceful protests organised by common people for their inalienable right to self-determination and for other essentials of life, he castigated the Indian fascist regime for imposing unnecessary restrictions and curfew with ill intentions to break the economic backbone as well as the power of the people of Kashmir to resist against the Indian aggression and state terrorism.

The Hurriyat leader, lauding the valour of the people of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Bandipora and the people of Kashmir, in general, displayed during the ongoing CASOs, launched by the Indian forces, said, despite the heavy deployment of military force the common masses dare to raise slogans for freedom and record their protests against the Indian subjugation.

Urging the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and the United Nations Council for Human Rights to take appropriate steps to stop gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the nook and corner of the occupied territory and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

