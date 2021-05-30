Bozkir’s statement on Kashmir no less than bombshell for India

#UNGAPresidentRemarksUnnerveIndia

Islamabad, May 30 (KMS): The remarks by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) chief, Volkan Bozkir that the UN policy on the Kashmir dispute is governed by UN Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions have unnerved Modi-led Indian government.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that the statement issued by Volkan Bozkir during his recent trip to Pakistan was no less than a bombshell for the Indian government.

The UNGA President supported Pakistan’s right to raise the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations. He said, “It is the duty especially of Pakistan to bring the Kashmir issue to the UN platform more strongly,” Bozkir said.

In response to India’s unilateral and illegal moves to change the disputed nature of Kashmir through he stressed that the status of Jammu and Kashmir must not be changed till the matter is resolved.

The UNGA president Bozkir’s recent remarks on Kashmir were widely hailed by the Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference said that it is UN’s moral and constitutional responsibility to monitor IIOJK’s grim situation especially after BJP-led Indian government’s 5 Aug 2019 unilateral actions aimed at changing demography of IIOJK.

The APHC urged the world community and the UN to stop India from settling outsiders and changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The report maintained that as part of Modi’s settler scheme in IIOJK, Indian govt has issued lacs of domicile certificates to non-local Hindus since Art 370 revocation.

The fact is that India’s rigid and unrealistic approach has been impeding the way for decades to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

