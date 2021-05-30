Bozkir’s statement on Kashmir no less than bombshell for India

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Bozkir’s statement on Kashmir no less than bombshell for India

Kashmir Media Service

#UNGAPresidentRemarksUnnerveIndia

Islamabad, May 30 (KMS): The remarks by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) chief, Volkan Bozkir that the UN policy on the Kashmir dispute is governed by UN Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions have unnerved Modi-led Indian government.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that the statement issued by Volkan Bozkir during his recent trip to Pakistan was no less than a bombshell for the Indian government.

The UNGA President supported Pakistan’s right to raise the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations. He said, “It is the duty especially of Pakistan to bring the Kashmir issue to the UN platform more strongly,” Bozkir said.

In response to India’s unilateral and illegal moves to change the disputed nature of Kashmir through he stressed that the status of Jammu and Kashmir must not be changed till the matter is resolved.

The UNGA president Bozkir’s recent remarks on Kashmir were widely hailed by the Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference said that it is UN’s moral and constitutional responsibility to monitor IIOJK’s grim situation especially after BJP-led Indian government’s 5 Aug 2019 unilateral actions aimed at changing demography of IIOJK.

The APHC urged the world community and the UN to stop India from settling outsiders and changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The report maintained that as part of Modi’s settler scheme in IIOJK, Indian govt has issued lacs of domicile certificates to non-local Hindus since Art 370 revocation.

The fact is that India’s rigid and unrealistic approach has been impeding the way for decades to resolve the Kashmir dispute.


