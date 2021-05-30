Devinder Singh Behl visits families of jailed leaders

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Devinder Singh Behl has demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders languishing in Indian jails.

Devinder Singh Behl said this during his visit to the families of incarcerated Hurriyat leaders Ayaz Akbar and Merajuddin Kalwal in Srinagar.

The APHC leader urged international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release the detainees amid ravages of coronavirus. He said that India was playing with the lives of the Kashmiri detainees by keeping them behind the bars.

Devinder Singh Behl said that the Kashmiri people were sacrificing for their inalienable right to self determination, and India could not subdue them through such nefarious tactics.

Like this: Like Loading...