India reports 165,553 Covid cases, 3,460 deaths

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

India reports 165,553 Covid cases, 3,460 deaths

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, May 30 (KMS): India reported less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases third day in a row, with 1,65,553 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, 3,460 patients succumbed to the coronavirus, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

This is for the fourth time since April 12 that India has recorded less than two lakh cases of Covid. On May 25, India had recorded 1.96 lakh cases of Covid, 1,86,364 cases on May 28 and 1,73,790 cases on May 29.

The fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for four consecutive days.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,76,309 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,54,54,320 from Covid till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,20,66,614 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,35,749 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 34,31,83,748 samples have been tested up to May 29 for Covid-19. Of these 20,63,839 samples were tested on Saturday.

In the last 19 days, India has recorded over 70,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week ago with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: