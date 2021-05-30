Indian variant of COVID 19— Modi hiding behind Pak propaganda narrative

New Delhi; May 30 (KMS): The Modi government in India is trying to play down the news about the devastating Indian variant of COVID that has spread in almost 60 countries of the world, as mere Pakistani propaganda.

BJP has gone one step further to claim that Congress’ ‘Malign India Plan’ got collaborators in Pakistan.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a tweet shared alleged pictures of Pakistani news portals in an attempt to portray that Indian variant for COVID 19 has been coined by Pakistani media.

“Congratulations Rahul Gandhi, Congress’ Mission accomplished,” Patra said.

