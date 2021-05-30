JKSJL stresses political solution of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice League (JKSJL) has said that Kashmir is a political dispute and should be resolved politically so that people in the region can live in peace and with dignity.

The JKSJL at a party meeting chaired by convener, Tanveera Jan in Srinagar, today, expressed solidarity with the family of Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian, on their 12th martyrdom anniversary who were gang-raped and murdered by the Indian forces in 2009.

General Secretary, Nuzhat Jan addressing the meeting reiterated to continue their efforts for justice for Aasiya and Neelofar and Kashmir resolution despite all atrocities and Indian military might. She also demanded reopening of the Shopian rape and murder case.

The meeting was also attended by organizer Rafeeya, Fatima, Asiya, Ruksaana Jan and Shaziya Bano. The party deplored that India was pushing Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth in the mouth of death under a conspiracy.

Expressing concern over the increasing use of repressive measures against civilians and pellets on protesters in Shopian on Friday said that with every passing moment situation in the Kashmir valley was touching a new low as relentless force had been unleashed on people. The highhandedness of the Indian forces against innocent civilians is unacceptable and it must stop without further delay, the meeting added.

The meeting reiterated to continue the struggle for securing the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination, adding that as long as its resolution is delayed, the situation is bound to further deteriorate.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary Dr Musaib while paying tributes to Asiya and Neelofar said ,the double murder and rape case is still a blot on the Inidanjustice system. He said that Kashmiris should not expect any justice from the Indian establishment but should keep reminding human rights groups of such gory incidents.

