Feature: ‘Tamil Nadu faces Kashmir-type uprising’: Swamy wants Central forces in state

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Feature: ‘Tamil Nadu faces Kashmir-type uprising’: Swamy wants Central forces in state

Outspoken BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been a critic of the DMK, currently ruling Tamil Nadu, for a long time. Swamy has expressed antagonism to the DMK on a number of matters.

Last week, Swamy wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind opposing the plea by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the persons convicted in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Another issue that Swamy took up recently was the case of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School in Chennai, where a teacher was accused of sexual harassment. Swamy alleged the DMK government was targeting the school and even tweeted of “fear and gloom all over in Tamil Nadu” among Brahmins over the incident.

On Sunday, Swamy referred to an emotive issue he has raised in the past: Separatist tendencies in Tamil Nadu.

Swamy tweeted Tamil Nadu was “under threat” of a “pre-2019 Kashmir type anti national uprising” and demanded the Centre post Central forces in the state.

Swamy tweeted, “Tamil Nadu is today under threat of a pre-2019 Kashmir type anti national uprising. TN CM must be given a RAW/IB Dossier on it. Rather than President’s Rule in the State, the Centre should post Central forces of CRPF and BSF in three adjacent districts of Madurai.”

Swamy had previously warned of ‘anti-national’ activity in Tamil Nadu. After the firing on protesters opposing the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi in 2018, Swamy alleged “anti-national and anti-social” elements had come together to make Tamil Nadu another Kashmir. He claimed such elements were getting funds from neighbouring countries like Pakistan for this purpose. He was then quoted by The Pioneer as blaming the Thoothukudi violence on an “axis of Left Wing Extremists-Church-Islamic Extremists and Tamil Chauvinists especially the Dravidians”.

Swamy had claimed that he and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, who was the father of Stalin, drifted apart after he was instrumental in dismissing the latter’s government following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Swamy made the comment when speaking to News 18 after Karunanidhi’s death in August 2018.

Swamy claimed that Karunanidhi had been insecure about his rise as a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics in the 1990s given his opposition to AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa.

Courtesy: The Week magazine


