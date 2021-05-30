Feature: ‘Tamil Nadu faces Kashmir-type uprising’: Swamy wants Central forces in state

Outspoken BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been a critic of the DMK, currently ruling Tamil Nadu, for a long time. Swamy has expressed antagonism to the DMK on a number of matters.

Last week, Swamy wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind opposing the plea by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the persons convicted in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Another issue that Swamy took up recently was the case of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School in Chennai, where a teacher was accused of sexual harassment. Swamy alleged the DMK government was targeting the school and even tweeted of “fear and gloom all over in Tamil Nadu” among Brahmins over the incident.

On Sunday, Swamy referred to an emotive issue he has raised in the past: Separatist tendencies in Tamil Nadu.

Swamy tweeted Tamil Nadu was “under threat” of a “pre-2019 Kashmir type anti national uprising” and demanded the Centre post Central forces in the state.

Swamy tweeted, “Tamil Nadu is today under threat of a pre-2019 Kashmir type anti national uprising. TN CM must be given a RAW/IB Dossier on it. Rather than President’s Rule in the State, the Centre should post Central forces of CRPF and BSF in three adjacent districts of Madurai.”

Swamy had previously warned of ‘anti-national’ activity in Tamil Nadu. After the firing on protesters opposing the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi in 2018, Swamy alleged “anti-national and anti-social” elements had come together to make Tamil Nadu another Kashmir. He claimed such elements were getting funds from neighbouring countries like Pakistan for this purpose. He was then quoted by The Pioneer as blaming the Thoothukudi violence on an “axis of Left Wing Extremists-Church-Islamic Extremists and Tamil Chauvinists especially the Dravidians”.

Swamy had claimed that he and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, who was the father of Stalin, drifted apart after he was instrumental in dismissing the latter’s government following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Swamy made the comment when speaking to News 18 after Karunanidhi’s death in August 2018.

Swamy claimed that Karunanidhi had been insecure about his rise as a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics in the 1990s given his opposition to AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa.

Courtesy: The Week magazine

Like this: Like Loading...