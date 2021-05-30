Two Indian army men wounded during weapon cleaning in Poonch

Jammu, May 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least two Indian army men, belonging to 15 Dogra Regiment, were wounded during a weapon cleaning activity in Nangi Tekri forward area in Baloni Sector of Mankote in Poonch district.

The two army men sustained injuries during the weapon cleaning activity and were subsequently shifted to Battalion Headquarters for immediate treatment.

Identified as Sepoy Jitesh Kumar and Sepoy Ayush Patel Age – both aging 23 years – the soldiers sustained injuries and are responding well to the treatment.

