UPA welcomes UNGA President’s stand on Kashmir

Jammu, May 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the United Peace Alliance (UPA), an association of several social and political organizations, has welcomed the statement of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir on Kashmir urging India and Pakistan not to change the status quo of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

The UPA Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that the statement made by Volkan Bozkir was a clear cut rejection of the unilateral steps taken by India on August 5, 20019 to change the status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the World Body to play its role for the peaceful and permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of the Kashmiri people.

