14 more died from COVID-19 in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 14 more people died from covid-19 since last evening, taking the total fatality count due to the pathogen to 3884.

Most of the deaths were reported from Jammu division, officials told media men.

The victims include mostly from Jammu and two from Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

In this month so far, over 1550 people have succumbed to the virus and it amounts to almost 40% of the total fatalities recorded in IIOJK since the pandemic started in March last year.

Meanwhile, In Ladakh region, 44 Covid deaths were reported in May till date.

Like this: Like Loading...