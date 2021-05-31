APHC welcomes Pakistan PM’s Kashmir remarks

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he stated that to engage in trade with India in the present circumstances is tantamount to the betrayal to the Kashmiris’ sacrifices.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar lauded the sincere efforts by the Pakistan government for resolution of the Kashmir dispute keeping in view the huge sacrifices given by the people of Kashmir.

He said that in the light of the historical speech delivered by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly in 2020 he has set up a parameter for himself to display allegiance to the much hyped commitment with regard to the Kashmir dispute.

The Hurriyat leader, terming the said historical speech as a strong and unambiguous pledge before the world community, on behalf of Pakistan to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to resolve Kashmir dispute, said, the freedom-loving people of Kashmìr see the recent statement of the Prime Minister of Pakistan as a ray of hope with regard to the Kashmir solution.

“Dialogue for the sake of dialogue has proved an exercise in futility in the past. Now is the time to rise to the occasion and strike the conscience of the world community to its their support for the legitimate and popular movement for right to Self-determination of the people of Kashmir”, he maintained.

