Call for probe into suicide by Kulgam boy over withholding of father’s salary

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Call for probe into suicide by Kulgam boy over withholding of father’s salary

Statement
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 31(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political parties and civil society members while expressing shock and grief over the incident of suicide by a 24-year-old youth from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district to invite world attention towards the miseries of his family has demanded a time-bound probe into the incident.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Tarigami said the youth, from Damhal Hanjipora area of the district, who was a son of a government school teacher, was reportedly forced to take an extreme step after his father was denied salary for the past two years. “There is a need to hold a proper probe into the incident which led to this teacher’s young son to take such a harsh step. I hope the Lieutenant Governor will order a probe into this incident and bring the officers to book whose lackadaisical approach forced the youth to take his life.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed the suicide by Kulgam youth as extremely shocking and unfortunate. The Party also said the incident was bound to draw the attention of the government to the attitude of the officials, which was disappointing and inhuman JKPCC lashed out at the officials responsible for withholding the salary of the teacher, which has resulted into suicide by his son after facing extreme poverty by the family.

The party strongly called for investigation into the matter.

Civil society members said the incident depicts an appalling picture of the level of mental stress and trauma of the families whose salaries have been withheld by an apathetic bureaucratic set-up even in the pressing times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani termed the incident as “conscience-jerking” and demanded a thorough probe into it. Wani said the circumstances that led to the suicide of the Kulgam boy, as revealed by the deceased in the video, tell a tarnishing story of apathy on part of the authorities. He appealed the government to appoint a special commission to probe the matter and punish the guilty.


