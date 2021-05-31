Call for probe into suicide by Kulgam boy over withholding of father’s salary

Srinagar, May 31(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political parties and civil society members while expressing shock and grief over the incident of suicide by a 24-year-old youth from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district to invite world attention towards the miseries of his family has demanded a time-bound probe into the incident.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Tarigami said the youth, from Damhal Hanjipora area of the district, who was a son of a government school teacher, was reportedly forced to take an extreme step after his father was denied salary for the past two years. “There is a need to hold a proper probe into the incident which led to this teacher’s young son to take such a harsh step. I hope the Lieutenant Governor will order a probe into this incident and bring the officers to book whose lackadaisical approach forced the youth to take his life.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed the suicide by Kulgam youth as extremely shocking and unfortunate. The Party also said the incident was bound to draw the attention of the government to the attitude of the officials, which was disappointing and inhuman JKPCC lashed out at the officials responsible for withholding the salary of the teacher, which has resulted into suicide by his son after facing extreme poverty by the family.

The party strongly called for investigation into the matter.

Civil society members said the incident depicts an appalling picture of the level of mental stress and trauma of the families whose salaries have been withheld by an apathetic bureaucratic set-up even in the pressing times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani termed the incident as “conscience-jerking” and demanded a thorough probe into it. Wani said the circumstances that led to the suicide of the Kulgam boy, as revealed by the deceased in the video, tell a tarnishing story of apathy on part of the authorities. He appealed the government to appoint a special commission to probe the matter and punish the guilty.

