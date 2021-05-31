Congress comes out with 7-point chargesheet against BJP govt

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Congress comes out with 7-point chargesheet against BJP govt

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Ahmedabad [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]New Delhi, May 31 (KMS): Tribune News Service:The Congress on Sunday described the BJP government’s seven-year rule as one that inflicted pain and betrayed people’s aspirations by “failing to manage the Covid pandemic, securing the borders, controlling inflation, safeguarding farmers’ interests and handling the economy”.

Unveiling a seven-point “chargesheet” as the PM Narendra Modi-led government completed seven years in office, the Congress said, “Time has come to ask why a pseudo-nationalist government utterly failed to defend our borders and push back the Chinese from our territory.”

“You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight corona, not just pointless talk once in a month,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the past seven years had been a story of unprecedented devastation, abdication of responsibility and abandonment of India’s people by the government. He listed seven blunders by the BJP government related to economy, unemployment, inflation, Covid mismanagement, disregard for middle and low income groups, national security and farmers.

“The systematic destruction of the Indian economy has forced a deceleration. The Indian economy registered a technical recession for the first time since Independence. The growth in per capita income has been slowing since 2016-17 and Bangladesh has a better per capital income than us,” Surjewala noted.

He said the BJP dispensation had promised two crore jobs every year but actually India saw the worst unemployment in 45 years in 2019.

The Congress also cornered the government on inflation saying the prices of essential commodities had hit the roof. “When Modi government assumed power in 2014, the international crude oil prices were $108 per barrel, petrol prices were Rs 71.51 per litre and diesel was Rs 57.28 per litre. Today, the crude oil prices have fallen by 40 per cent but petrol prices have increased by 32 per cent to Rs 93.94 per litre; diesel prices increased by 48 per cent to Rs 84.89 per litre,” Surjewala said.

The Congress reiterated its charge of Covid mismanagement. The Opposition party also accused the government of surrendering India’s strategic interests to China and betraying the farmers by refusing to repeal the three controversial agriculture reform laws.

Courtesy: The Tribune


