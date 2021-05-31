Critically injured Muslim man thrown out of Jammu hospital

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a critically injured Muslim man was thrown out of Government Medical College Jammu Hospital.

The injured man, Mohammad Rafiq, told media men that he was assaulted by some Hindu goons and was hit in the head by a sharp edged weapon. “Somehow I managed to reach the GMC Hospital Jammu but the doctors did not attend me and I was asked to leave the hospital. I am a labourer and whatever I had earned in a day I have already spent on my X-ray and CT scan. I have no money left. Where should I go,” he asked.

A social worker said, ‘We saw a young man lying on foot path this morning. He was writhing in pain. We shifted him to medical emergency for treatment. However, medicos threw him out of the hospital.

Rafiq said, “I kept on pleading with the medicos that I have pain and need some help but they didn’t even offer me a sip of water.”

The video that went viral on social media depicted that some people were putting the injured man in an auto to shift him to the hospital. “This is a clear case of negligence and the higher ups of the GMC Jammu can’t just push the matter under the carpet,” the social worker added. KMS-10R

