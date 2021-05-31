IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of 9th standard student, other person

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court on Monday quashed detention orders under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against two persons and ordered their immediate release.

A bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, while quashing the detention order of Rameez Ahmad Malla, said: “As per the dossier supplied by the police, the detenu-petitioner is 9th standard student after passing the exam and was shopkeeper by profession.” He was booked under PSA on 14th February last year by District Magistrate of Baramulla.

The court also quashed detention order of another detainee, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, alias Mana Khan, of Chill Tehsil Khansahib, Budgam. He was detained under the PSA by virtue of an order on 29th August 2020 passed by District Magistrate of Budgam.

