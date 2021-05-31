Imran Khan’s statement has encouraged Kashmiris: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have lauded the categorical statement of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Kashmir saying that it has encouraged the Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman Khawaja Firdous in a statement while praising the statement said that Pakistan is the supporter of Kashmiris’ movement for right to self-determination. He also ridiculed India for going mad over the statement of UN General Assembly chief’s statement on Kashmir. He asked India to shun rigidity and come forward for an amicable solution to the Kashmir dispute. He asked the international community to take notice of frequent raids and cordon and search operations carried out by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Secretary Information Shabbir Ahmad said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement had encouraged the Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self-determination. He said that the statement reflects the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people. The JKMM leader said that India has hijacked millions of Kashmiris at gunpoint.

Kashmir Freedom Front General Secretary Mohammad Akbar Dar in a statement in Srinagar also welcomed the statement of Imran Khan on Kashmir. He appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith. He also welcomed the statement of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir on Kashmir.

Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League In a statement in Islamabad praised the prime minister for his unequivocal statement on Kashmir, saying that it perfectly reflected the sentiments of the enslaved people of Kashmir Zahid Ashraf said that Kashmiris weren’t averse to a negotiated settlement of the core issue; however, in the post August 5 context negotiation with India was fraught with ominous dangers for the fettered Kashmiri people and their sacred freedom movement.

