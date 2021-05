Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, gunshots fired by Indian troops created panic in Shopian district.

People were frightened when they heard continued gun shots in Zainpora area of the district. They rushed to safer places for the safety of their life.

Later, it was learnt that the troops deliberately fired the gunshots in the name of drill to frighten locals in Babapora Zainpor area.

