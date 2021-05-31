JKPRM delegation visits martyr’s family in Shopian

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) visited the residence of Shaheed Azhar in Shopian, today, to express condolence with the bereaved family.

The delegation led by JKPRM District President Ghulam Hassan visited the family at Rawalpore in Shopian.

The leader addressing mourners said that sacrifices would not go waste.

The delegation urged the UN and other world bodies to take serious notice of the Kashmir situation which is terrific and horrible. He added that Kashmir has totally become a military garrison and appealed to people to unite and stand for their righteous demand for self-determination.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) comprising district president Merajuddin, Molvi Mohammad Shafi, Tauqeer Ahmad and Mohammad Ashraf visited the bereaved family at Sheikh Dawood Colony in Batmaloo and condoled the demise of mother of Shaheed Firdous Ahmad on behalf of the party leadership.

