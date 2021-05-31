Kashmiri students suffer as Bangladesh seals borders with India

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Kashmiri students suffer as Bangladesh seals borders with India

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

GK File PhotoSrinagar, May 31 (KMS): Kashmiri students pursuing medical courses in different colleges and universities of Bangladesh are caught between a rock and a hard place as the country sealed its borders with India amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

While the borders of Bangladesh continue to remain sealed with India, the students are divided over the conduct of their final year exams.

A group of around 100 Kashmiri students who had come to Kashmir in the first week of April for unofficial vacation continue to remain stuck here due to the closure of borders.

The students had come for vacation as their MBBS final year exam slated from April 4 this year was postponed.

The medical colleges had later scheduled the MBBS final year exam from May 30.

However, the students who were stuck in Kashmir urged the government for their intervention to facilitate their travel to Bangladesh so that they could appear in the exam.

The government intervention resulted in the deferment of the exam by another month.

While the exam was deferred for the second time, it creates problems for the majority of final year MBBS students who are in colleges in Bangladesh and are demanding conduct of their final year exams to complete their degree on time.

“We were completely left in the dark as we were called back to Dhaka in December 2020 to appear for final year exams. From then, three date sheets were announced but cancelled later,” an aggrieved student said.

The agitated students stuck in colleges said that few Kashmiri students left for Kashmir for unofficial vacation due to which the exam had been put on hold as they were not able to enter Bangladesh.

“Majority of Kashmiri students decided to stay in Bangladesh as they were given hopes that exams would be conducted and stranded Kashmiris would be brought back,” the student said.

However, they accused both the governments – the Government of Bangladesh as well as the Government of India for its failure to find a solution to the problem.

“We tried to approach the embassy and our dean but no satisfactory answers were given to us. We are only told to wait. It is like we have been sent to the gallows and are waiting to be executed anytime,” an aggrieved student said.

The students said they had already lost one opportunity to appear in the exam conducted by the Medical Council India (MCI) which had proven costly for them.

“There are speculations that there might be a surge in Covid-19 cases by the end of June in Dhaka. This all is creating anxiety among us. We have been waiting for so long but all odds are against us. Why are the authorities keeping us in a dilemma,” the students said.

They said that the college authorities were silent about exams and were not clear about bringing the stranded Kashmiris back.

“They are only telling us to wait. This entire situation is making us lose our sanity. Students have been really taking medical help to get a good sleep,” a student said.

The students said no one was taking the grave issue seriously which had taken a toll on their mental health.

“For how long will we wait here in Bangladesh for an exam with no guarantee. The college authorities should either tell us to leave or give us an exam date,” the students demanded.

An official in the office of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that the matter would be looked into.

“The matter will be discussed with the higher ups in the administration and we will try to help the students,” the official said.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: