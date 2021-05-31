Kashmiri students suffer as Bangladesh seals borders with India

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): Kashmiri students pursuing medical courses in different colleges and universities of Bangladesh are caught between a rock and a hard place as the country sealed its borders with India amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

While the borders of Bangladesh continue to remain sealed with India, the students are divided over the conduct of their final year exams.

A group of around 100 Kashmiri students who had come to Kashmir in the first week of April for unofficial vacation continue to remain stuck here due to the closure of borders.

The students had come for vacation as their MBBS final year exam slated from April 4 this year was postponed.

The medical colleges had later scheduled the MBBS final year exam from May 30.

However, the students who were stuck in Kashmir urged the government for their intervention to facilitate their travel to Bangladesh so that they could appear in the exam.

The government intervention resulted in the deferment of the exam by another month.

While the exam was deferred for the second time, it creates problems for the majority of final year MBBS students who are in colleges in Bangladesh and are demanding conduct of their final year exams to complete their degree on time.

“We were completely left in the dark as we were called back to Dhaka in December 2020 to appear for final year exams. From then, three date sheets were announced but cancelled later,” an aggrieved student said.

The agitated students stuck in colleges said that few Kashmiri students left for Kashmir for unofficial vacation due to which the exam had been put on hold as they were not able to enter Bangladesh.

“Majority of Kashmiri students decided to stay in Bangladesh as they were given hopes that exams would be conducted and stranded Kashmiris would be brought back,” the student said.

However, they accused both the governments – the Government of Bangladesh as well as the Government of India for its failure to find a solution to the problem.

“We tried to approach the embassy and our dean but no satisfactory answers were given to us. We are only told to wait. It is like we have been sent to the gallows and are waiting to be executed anytime,” an aggrieved student said.

The students said they had already lost one opportunity to appear in the exam conducted by the Medical Council India (MCI) which had proven costly for them.

“There are speculations that there might be a surge in Covid-19 cases by the end of June in Dhaka. This all is creating anxiety among us. We have been waiting for so long but all odds are against us. Why are the authorities keeping us in a dilemma,” the students said.

They said that the college authorities were silent about exams and were not clear about bringing the stranded Kashmiris back.

“They are only telling us to wait. This entire situation is making us lose our sanity. Students have been really taking medical help to get a good sleep,” a student said.

The students said no one was taking the grave issue seriously which had taken a toll on their mental health.

“For how long will we wait here in Bangladesh for an exam with no guarantee. The college authorities should either tell us to leave or give us an exam date,” the students demanded.

An official in the office of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that the matter would be looked into.

“The matter will be discussed with the higher ups in the administration and we will try to help the students,” the official said.

