NC asks Delhi to avoid sidelining J&K officers in decision making

Srinagar, May 31(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference expressing concern over the existential threat has said the wanton discrimination meted out to locals has increased a sense of alienation and disenfranchisement among all sections of society across the territory.

Party Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal in a statement said, “A systematic plan of downsizing local bureaucrats is being pursued. This explains the reason behind widespread alienation among people in Jammu and Kashmir. The widespread administrative inertia, and unaccountably that has beset the entire region reveals the shoddy failure of the administration to rise up to people’s aspirations and requirements. It is a rare sight to spot a Kashmiri in higher administrative posts. Similar is the case with the people from Pirpanjal and, Chenab regions.”

He deplored that with the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of the all India services having ceased to exist the doors of power have been permanently closed for locals in the bureaucratic setup.

“Previously only 50% of its all India service officers were direct recruits chosen through UPSC exams, the other half came from Kashmir Administrative services officers who were promoted into All India services. With the JK losing its status unconstitutionally, and undemocratically the ratio of locals in the bureaucracy has reduced to 33% from 50%,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party will constitute a committee to decide about joining the Delimitation Commission.

Senior NC leader and Member Parliament Justice Hasnain Masoodi said NC had called a meeting of Central Working Committee on Thursday through virtual mode to discuss the option of joining the process of Delimitation Commission.

Earlier, NC MP Justice Masoodi had informed that the whole exercise of Delimitation Commission is illegal and termed Article 370 revocation as illegal and unconstitutional.

