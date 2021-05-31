NC asks Delhi to avoid sidelining J&K officers in decision making

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

NC asks Delhi to avoid sidelining J&K officers in decision making

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 31(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference expressing concern over the existential threat has said the wanton discrimination meted out to locals has increased a sense of alienation and disenfranchisement among all sections of society across the territory.

Party Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal in a statement said, “A systematic plan of downsizing local bureaucrats is being pursued. This explains the reason behind widespread alienation among people in Jammu and Kashmir. The widespread administrative inertia, and unaccountably that has beset the entire region reveals the shoddy failure of the administration to rise up to people’s aspirations and requirements. It is a rare sight to spot a Kashmiri in higher administrative posts. Similar is the case with the people from Pirpanjal and, Chenab regions.”

He deplored that with the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of the all India services having ceased to exist the doors of power have been permanently closed for locals in the bureaucratic setup.

“Previously only 50% of its all India service officers were direct recruits chosen through UPSC exams, the other half came from Kashmir Administrative services officers who were promoted into All India services. With the JK losing its status unconstitutionally, and undemocratically the ratio of locals in the bureaucracy has reduced to 33% from 50%,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party will constitute a committee to decide about joining the Delimitation Commission.

Senior NC leader and Member Parliament Justice Hasnain Masoodi said NC had called a meeting of Central Working Committee on Thursday through virtual mode to discuss the option of joining the process of Delimitation Commission.

Earlier, NC MP Justice Masoodi had informed that the whole exercise of Delimitation Commission is illegal and termed Article 370 revocation as illegal and unconstitutional.


