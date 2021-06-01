Attack on Sikhs’ holiest shrine ugly scar on Indian democracy

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Attack on Sikhs’ holiest shrine ugly scar on Indian democracy

#SikhsWillNeverForget1984

Islamabad, June 01 (KMS): The storming of the Golden Temple, the Sikhs’ holiest shrine in Amritsar, India, in June 1984 is an ugly scar on the so-called Indian democracy while the victims of Blue Star Operation and those killed in the ensuing bloody chain of anti-Sikh riots are still awaiting justice.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said that Indian army massacred thousands of Sikhs including pilgrims during its attack on the Golden Temple between June 1 and 10, 1984. Indian army backed by tanks and artillery guns reduced the Sikhs’ holiest shrine to rubble besides killing thousands.

The report mentioned that HR violations were being perpetrated against the Sikhs even before the Operation Blue Star, while the Indian army’s 1984 assault on the Sikh holiest shrine in Amritsar was a sacrilegious act as well. The operation marked the official beginning of a policy of HR violations against Sikhs and a systematic purge of the community on a large-scale in India.

Sikh activists and leaders have marked the ‘Operation Blue Star’ as the “Ghallughara” (genocide) of the Sikhs and are not ready to forget the killing of their great leader Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, a bold man who awakened Sikhs against Indian imperialism. Indian authorities had imposed draconian media restrictions to hide the gruesome crimes committed against Sikhs during the ‘Operation Blue Star’.

AP news agency quoting post-mortem medical reports had said that several people inside the Golden Temple were killed by the Army in cold blood.

The New York Times had written an editorial ‘Truth on Trial – in India’ while referring to the Indian govt’s censorship during ‘Operation Blue Star’ in 1984.

Following the Sikhs ruthless killing after ‘Operation Blue Star’, over 20,000 Sikh families fearing for their life had to migrate out of India. Many Sikhs resigned from services and returned awards they had received from the Indian govt in protest against the attack on Golden Temple. Indian govt came out with a concocted and fabricated ‘White Paper’ on Operation Blue Star, but no one believed it.

The operation was a deliberate move not only to kill Sikhs but also to desecrate their holiest religious place, which has left deep scars on the psyche of Sikh and they would rest until they achieve a separate homeland, Khalistan.

The report maintained that the Sikhs’ fight against India is actually a war against Hindutva hegemony and will not let Modi’s hegemonic designs to succeed.


