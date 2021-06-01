Bilal Siddiqui, others hail statement of Imran Khan on Kashmir

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui and others while welcoming the recent statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran khan on Kashmir have said that it has boosted the morale of Kashmiri people.

Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the stand taken by Prime Minister Imran khan should serve as an eye opener for skeptical people who cast doubts over the Kashmir policy of Government of Pakistan.

“People and Hurriyat leadership have full faith on Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan and highly appreciate his efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute at every international forum.”

The remarks that there will be no talks and restoration of trade with New Delhi till India restores pre 5th August 2019 position are highly appreciable and people and Hurriyat leadership fully back his stand and thank Imran khan for reassuring the subjugated people of Jammu Kashmir of his full support in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary Dr Musaib hailed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his clear-cut Kashmir policy and urged India to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party Vice Chairman, Mohamed Sultan Butt praised the refreshing of the unwavering commitment of Pakistan to continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the popular moment of the people of Kashmir for their inalienable right to self determination. He said that the all possible efforts done by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan have proved as a source of inspiration for the young generation of Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...