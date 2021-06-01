Bilal Siddiqui, others hail statement of Imran Khan on Kashmir

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Bilal Siddiqui, others hail statement of Imran Khan on Kashmir

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui and others while welcoming the recent statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran khan on Kashmir have said that it has boosted the morale of Kashmiri people.

Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the stand taken by Prime Minister Imran khan should serve as an eye opener for skeptical people who cast doubts over the Kashmir policy of Government of Pakistan.

“People and Hurriyat leadership have full faith on Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan and highly appreciate his efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute at every international forum.”

The remarks that there will be no talks and restoration of trade with New Delhi till India restores pre 5th August 2019 position are highly appreciable and people and Hurriyat leadership fully back his stand and thank Imran khan for reassuring the subjugated people of Jammu Kashmir of his full support in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary Dr Musaib hailed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his clear-cut Kashmir policy and urged India to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party Vice Chairman, Mohamed Sultan Butt praised the refreshing of the unwavering commitment of Pakistan to continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the popular moment of the people of Kashmir for their inalienable right to self determination. He said that the all possible efforts done by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan have proved as a source of inspiration for the young generation of Kashmir.


