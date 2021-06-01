Congress slams Modi regime over state of economy

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Congress slams Modi regime over state of economy

‘India needs a PM not an event manager’

New Delhi, June 01 (KMS): The Congress has slammed the Modi government alleging that it mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic which brought economic activities to a virtual standstill in many parts of the country.

In a Twitter post, the party said, “India needs a Prime Minister, not an event manager.” The post contained an image with the text reading, ‘BJP Infected Economy – 23 crore people have been pushed below the poverty line and into indebtedness’.

The opposition party in another post maintained that the only reason for India’s economic trouble is one man’s high-handedness. The Congress was pointing to reports which said that India’s GDP contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The Congress said that those who promised to make India a $5-trillion economy, have seen an almost $5 trillion bank fraud during their tenure. Common people have to pay the price for Modi’s fake promisesm, it said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Modi government. She said that disaster in the economy is the masterstroke of the Modi government. “GDP Rate: -7.3, Unemployment rate: 12%, Second wave: 1 crore jobs lost, 2020: 97% of people’s income decreased, Petrol: Rs 100, Mustard oil: Rs 200, LPG: Rs 809. Disaster in the economy and Opportunity in disaster -is the masterstroke of the Modi government,” she said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the current state of the economy is the PM’s hall of shame. “PM’s hall of shame – Minimum GDP, Maximum Unemployment,” he said.

“The GDP in 2020-21 is lower than the GDP in 2018-19. 2020-21 has been the darkest year of the economy in four decades. The performance in the four quarters of 2020-21 tells the story…The current state of the economy is no doubt largely due to the impact of the pandemic, but it has been compounded by the ineptitude and incompetent economic management of the BJP-led NDA government,” said Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram.


