Covid-19 cases surge in Odisha as testing up after Cyclone Yaas

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Odisha June01, (KMS): After an initial decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state amidst Cyclone Yaas, the numbers surged again as Odisha ramped up testing. On Sunday, the state reported 9,541 cases and on Monday 8,313 cases were reported with 35 more deaths.

Apart from the six districts that recorded more than 500 cases, the districts that are emerging as areas of concern include Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Dhenkanal and Koraput, four of them affected by Cyclone Yaas.

On May 28, the state had tested 48,000 samples, the numbers have increased to 66,000 at present. Officials said that after evacuees began returning to their homes from shelter homes, new clusters have emerged in these districts.

However, thousands of people are yet to return to their houses as many villages are still marooned after inundation and heavy rainfall. Over 6 lakh people were evacuated to relief shelters ahead of the cyclone.

In the four coastal districts — Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinhpur and Kendrapara — around 25 villages have been declared as containment zones.

In the past two days, Balasore has added 754 new cases, Bhadrak has added 581 new cases, Jagatsinhpur has added 579 new cases and Kendrapara has added 445 new cases.

In Jagatsinhpur, coastal villages of Gadaharispur were declared a containment zone till June 4.

Erasama Block Development Officer Kailash Behera said, “Around 32 shelters were identified with a capacity of 1,000 persons in the block. But as the cyclone approached, apart from those whom we evacuated many people left homes and took shelter fearing for the worst. We had over 8000 people in nearly 150 buildings.”

In the same block, after the cyclone, 14 people, including the panchayat executive officer and the gram rozgar sevak, who had undertaken the evacuation process, tested positive for Covid-19.

The Odisha government has announced that all the evacuees will be screened for Covid-19. “We have asked all respective collectors to specifically focus on the cyclone-hit villages. The positivity rate in the state has gone down overall, which is a good sign. But we are on alert in these districts and containment process will also be put in place as and when needed to keep the situation under control,” said PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.


