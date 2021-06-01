IIOJK health workers, doctors stage protest against Ramdev

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday held protest demonstrations across the Kashmir Valley against Indian Hindu Yoga guru Ramdev for his controversial remarks over allopathy.

Health workers and doctors today held protest demos across all the districts of the Valley. The protesting doctors and health workers, while speaking to media persons, said Ramdev has no right to speak ill of allopathy and demanded an unconditional apology from the Yoga Guru.

In a widely shared video last week, Ramdev is heard saying at an event that lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen. He also called modern medical treatments ‘stupid’.

Doctors across India observed “Black Day” today in protest against Ramdev’s remarks.

