In video before suicide, Kashmiri student highlights salary denial to teachers

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

In video before suicide, Kashmiri student highlights salary denial to teachers

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a last video message from a student, Shoib Bashir, who died by suicide on Saturday, has drawn attention to the miserable plight of a group of government school teachers in the territory.

Shoib Bashir, the son of a government school teacher, was forced to end his life by his failure to pay the fees for his MA course in psychology.

“The only reason behind my suicide is non-payment of salary to my father for last over two years. It has made our life pathetic beyond words,” Shoaib Bashir is heard saying in the video.

His father, Bashir Ahmad Mir, was not paid since March 2019. The authorities had blocked his salary citing a police verification report. The 51-year-old teacher was arrested in 1990s on the charges of supporting the freedom movement. A local court later acquitted him of all charges. The CID verification report contains no adverse remarks against Bashir Mir. The report concludes that “he is presently silent and busy with his job”. “A court has also issued orders asking that wages be released,” Shoib Bashir’s father said.

Bashir Mir told media that his son was a sensitive person and “felt troubled that his father was unable to pay for his education despite being a teacher”. “In the video you can see what he is saying. That he is sacrificing his life for all those teachers who suffer because of non-payment of salary over the last two years,” he added.

Around 140 teachers in IIOJK have not received salary since March 2019. All of them have blamed the former Director of School Education Younis Malik, who was transferred a few months ago.

As Shoib Bashir’s video was widely circulated, officials have started some action. The current Director of School Education, Tasaduq Mir, said he has submitted a report to the government and expects a decision very soon.

“A court has also issued orders asking that wages be released,” said Bashir Mir, referring to an order from the IIOJK High Court last year.

The salaries had not been released despite the order.

All political parties in Kashmir have asked for investigation into the matter. They are demanding immediate action against officials whose callousness led the tragic death of a student.


