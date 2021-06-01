Indian police booked three teenagers under Black Law

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities booked three teenage boys under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA.

Indian police arrested three juveniles Shafi, Muntazir Farooq and Tauqeer Ashraf in Shopian and booked them under the Anti-terror Law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA.

The police authorities registered a fake case against them in Zainpora police station.

All of the three are minors; we do not understand why minors are even not spared. Have minors too become a threat to India with nukes, missiles, tanks and so much of weapons, to a nation of crores of Indians, family members asked.

