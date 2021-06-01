Indian police file chargesheet against PDP leader Waheed Parra

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Abdul Waheed Parra.

The chargesheet was filed under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a designated court, officials said.

Parra was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID of Indian police in IIOJK earlier this year.

Para was first arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to his alleged links to a mujahid organisation. He was later granted bail by an NIA court. However, two days later, the PDP youth leader was arrested by the Indian police in Jammu and he still continues to remain in custody.

