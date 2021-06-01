Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in IIOJK last month

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred fourteen Kashmiris during the last month of May. The killings include top APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who breathed his last in Udhampure jail in Jammu region on May 5.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings rendered one woman widowed and five children orphaned.

During the period, at least twenty eight people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 125 people including sons of martyred APHC leader and youth during two 211 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops also destroyed or damaged two residential houses and disgraced four women in the month.

Meanwhile, the territory remained under curfew and restrictions, which added to the miseries and economy losses during the month.

Like this: Like Loading...