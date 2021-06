Jammu, June 01 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a middle-aged committed suicide after killing his two sons in Doda district of Jammu.

Officials said that the incident took place at Gull Joura village, 85 kms from Doda town at around 10 pm on Monday.

They said Sunit Singh used a 12-bore gun to kill Chander Kant (18) and Kamal Kant (15) before ending his life inside his house.

The motive behind Singh taking the extreme step was not known yet, the officials said.

