Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Moosvi condemns negative role of former trustees regarding Srinagar’s Imam Hussain Hospital

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharai Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has condemned the negative role and monopolistic intentions of the former trustees regarding Imam Hussain (RA) Hospital at Bemina in Srinagar.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar made it clear that the hospital is an important institution and all the affairs will be carried out through the same council which has been unanimously formed by all concerned to run the administrative affairs of the institution.

Al-Moosvi said that the construction and development of the hospital and other issues will be considered regularly. “Meetings are held regularly and a similar one was scheduled to be held in the hospital on June 1, but the former trustees once again showed negative thinking and used the police to stop the meeting.” He said, the hospital was facing various problems and the issue of registration of the hospital and the recent embezzlement of Rs 4 lakh was to be discussed. But, he added, in order to save the people involved, the former trustees brought the police at the hospital and misled them about baseless law and order concerns and persuaded them to take action.

The APHC leader said even now such meetings are held satisfactorily under his chairmanship and no problem has arisen. He said that these former trustees have been pursuing their own interests by creating monopoly in the hospital for a long time. “People have looted the institution and caused irreparable damage. The future of the hospital is once again in jeopardy due to the actions of these people,” he said.

Al-Moosvi expressed his determination to isolate the monopolistic elements in the institution with the help of the people.


