Moosvi condemns negative role of former trustees regarding Srinagar’s Imam Hussain Hospital

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharai Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has condemned the negative role and monopolistic intentions of the former trustees regarding Imam Hussain (RA) Hospital at Bemina in Srinagar.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar made it clear that the hospital is an important institution and all the affairs will be carried out through the same council which has been unanimously formed by all concerned to run the administrative affairs of the institution.

Al-Moosvi said that the construction and development of the hospital and other issues will be considered regularly. “Meetings are held regularly and a similar one was scheduled to be held in the hospital on June 1, but the former trustees once again showed negative thinking and used the police to stop the meeting.” He said, the hospital was facing various problems and the issue of registration of the hospital and the recent embezzlement of Rs 4 lakh was to be discussed. But, he added, in order to save the people involved, the former trustees brought the police at the hospital and misled them about baseless law and order concerns and persuaded them to take action.

The APHC leader said even now such meetings are held satisfactorily under his chairmanship and no problem has arisen. He said that these former trustees have been pursuing their own interests by creating monopoly in the hospital for a long time. “People have looted the institution and caused irreparable damage. The future of the hospital is once again in jeopardy due to the actions of these people,” he said.

Al-Moosvi expressed his determination to isolate the monopolistic elements in the institution with the help of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...