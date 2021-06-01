Musaddiq Aadil demands release of IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front, Mohammad Musaddiq Aadil has said that the current spread of Covid 19 in Indian jails has created a sense of fear among the relatives about the wellbeing of the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in jails.

While expressing solidarity with the relatives of the prisoners, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the world human rights organisations to take the cognizance of the situation and facilitated the release of the detainees.

