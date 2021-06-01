Reports about COVID infections among detained leaders worries APHC

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid reports about increasing COVID positive cases including two sons of Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in jails the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the Indian fascist regime for its barbaric and inhuman attitude towards the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists.

APHC Secretary for Kashmir and Ladakh regions, Hameed Elahi, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the depriving of inmates of necessary medical care, balanced diet and other basic amenities as per jail manual as a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the pro-freedom leadership as has been done in the case of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail on 5th May 2021.

The APHC leader paid tributes to the jailed leadership. The incarcerated leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhamed Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Showkat Hakim, Tariq Pandit, Merajudin Nanda, Farooq Towheedi and others have dedicated the prime of their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and have never bowed for any concessions before the cruel and inhuman jail authorities of India, he added.

Hameed Elahi urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other international human rights organizations to pressurize India to allow them to visit the hell like jails of India and take necessary actions for their safe release in the wake of devastating Covid pandemic. He also urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the infernal situation in Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to end up the military siege of the occupied territory and create an atmosphere conducive for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...