Reports about COVID infections among detained leaders worries APHC

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Reports about COVID infections among detained leaders worries APHC

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid reports about increasing COVID positive cases including two sons of Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in jails the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the Indian fascist regime for its barbaric and inhuman attitude towards the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists.

APHC Secretary for Kashmir and Ladakh regions, Hameed Elahi, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the depriving of inmates of necessary medical care, balanced diet and other basic amenities as per jail manual as a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the pro-freedom leadership as has been done in the case of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail on 5th May 2021.

The APHC leader paid tributes to the jailed leadership. The incarcerated leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhamed Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Showkat Hakim, Tariq Pandit, Merajudin Nanda, Farooq Towheedi and others have dedicated the prime of their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and have never bowed for any concessions before the cruel and inhuman jail authorities of India, he added.

Hameed Elahi urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other international human rights organizations to pressurize India to allow them to visit the hell like jails of India and take necessary actions for their safe release in the wake of devastating Covid pandemic. He also urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the infernal situation in Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to end up the military siege of the occupied territory and create an atmosphere conducive for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.


