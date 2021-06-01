World urged to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, June 01 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leaders have appealed to human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran and Convener of Peoples Association Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement issued in Islamabad expressed grave concern over the violence being perpetrated by the goons of extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh especially in Jammu region. They said that two Muslim youth had been martyred by Hindu affiliated with the Hindu organization in the past in Kishtwar while a Muslim youth was stabbed to death in Kathua in 2017.

The Hurriyat leaders said that an innocent 8-year-old girl Asifa was also raped and killed by the Hindu extremists and Indian policemen having affiliation with the Hindu oeganisations. “In 2018, cow traders were killed in Bhaderwah. BJP goons tortured a Muslim youth in Poonch, yesterday. Muslims are subjected to torture in Rajouri, every now and then,” they deplored.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the United Nations and the international community to take note of this Indian state terrorism and fulfill their promise of giving the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

They expressed deep shock over the demise of Maulana Faiz-ul-Wahid, a well-known religious scholar of IIOJK. They said that the religious services of the deceased will always be remembered. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

