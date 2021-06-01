Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
World urged to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

BJP ideological mentor RSS is India's biggest terror group: IG Indian PoliceIslamabad, June 01 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leaders have appealed to human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran and Convener of Peoples Association Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement issued in Islamabad expressed grave concern over the violence being perpetrated by the goons of extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh especially in Jammu region. They said that two Muslim youth had been martyred by Hindu affiliated with the Hindu organization in the past in Kishtwar while a Muslim youth was stabbed to death in Kathua in 2017.

The Hurriyat leaders said that an innocent 8-year-old girl Asifa was also raped and killed by the Hindu extremists and Indian policemen having affiliation with the Hindu oeganisations. “In 2018, cow traders were killed in Bhaderwah. BJP goons tortured a Muslim youth in Poonch, yesterday. Muslims are subjected to torture in Rajouri, every now and then,” they deplored.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the United Nations and the international community to take note of this Indian state terrorism and fulfill their promise of giving the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

They expressed deep shock over the demise of Maulana Faiz-ul-Wahid, a well-known religious scholar of IIOJK. They said that the religious services of the deceased will always be remembered. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.


