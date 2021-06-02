BJP wants to continue its proxy rule in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

June 2021
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archives

BJP wants to continue its proxy rule in IIOJK

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, Jun 02 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman Harsh Dev Singh has said that Bahartya Janata Party (BJP) government in New Delhi wanted to continue its proxy rule in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and retain all powers to itself.

Asserting that Bahartya Janata Party (BJP) government in New Delhi was averse to not only holding delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir but also to so-called elections, Harsh Dev Singh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being deprived of their democratic rights.

With uncertainty looming large over the delimitation of constituencies, the occupied territory seemed to doomed as it is to be governed by proxies from outside the territory having hardly any accountability to the masses whom they ruled.

He said that with one of the members of the Delimitation Commission namely Sushil Chandra, having been elevated as the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC), the fate of Delimitation process in the occupied territory has once again hung in balance fifteen months after its constitution in February 2020. “With no substitute having been provided in place of Sushil Chandra, who is now the CEC of India, the Delimitation Commission announced with a great fanfare for timely delimitation process in occupied territory by Indian government has once again proved to be hoax”.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: