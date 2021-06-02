BJP wants to continue its proxy rule in IIOJK

Jammu, Jun 02 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman Harsh Dev Singh has said that Bahartya Janata Party (BJP) government in New Delhi wanted to continue its proxy rule in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and retain all powers to itself.

Asserting that Bahartya Janata Party (BJP) government in New Delhi was averse to not only holding delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir but also to so-called elections, Harsh Dev Singh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being deprived of their democratic rights.

With uncertainty looming large over the delimitation of constituencies, the occupied territory seemed to doomed as it is to be governed by proxies from outside the territory having hardly any accountability to the masses whom they ruled.

He said that with one of the members of the Delimitation Commission namely Sushil Chandra, having been elevated as the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC), the fate of Delimitation process in the occupied territory has once again hung in balance fifteen months after its constitution in February 2020. “With no substitute having been provided in place of Sushil Chandra, who is now the CEC of India, the Delimitation Commission announced with a great fanfare for timely delimitation process in occupied territory by Indian government has once again proved to be hoax”.

