Justice eludes parents in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Justice eludes parents in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, June 02 (KMS): Coinciding Global Day of Parents falling on June 01, Farida Qayoom, a mother in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remembers her son, who was killed by police in custody in 2010.
Living in a modest house on the northern side of the capital Srinagar along with her husband and three daughters, she said that her only son Umar Qayoom was thrashed and tortured by Indian police leading to his death.
For now, the Qayoom family has been waiting for justice over the past 11 years. It took them seven years to get a formal complaint registered against the police personnel for the torturous killing. But the trial in the case is yet to begin.
“I am waiting for justice in my son’s case and I hope someday it will be delivered to us,” Farida said.
Two years after Umar’s brutal killing a one-man inquiry commission led by a retired judge Makhan Lal Koul concluded that he had died out of torture in police custody. The retired judge recommended the filing of the case against police officers.
Although the case was filed in 2017, there is no headway to proceed against the culprits.
“He was an obedient son with big dreams. But all that has gone with him,” said Farida. Pointing out towards a graveyard from her kitchen window, she said her son is lying there near a Sufi saint’s shrine.
“It was Friday, August 20, 2010, and during the month of Ramadan, my son had gone to offer prayers. But before he could return home, there was tear gas shelling and gunfire by security forces near our home. I was praying for the safety of my son. But prayers went in vain,” she said.
Soon the family was told that Umar has been detained. Abdul Qayoom Bhat, the father of the teenager rushed to the local police station to see his son.
“He was assaulted. Blood was seeping from his body. I cried and pleaded before the police officials but they did not listen. They threatened to put me also behind the bars,” he recalled.
Umar was released after some time, but he was bruised. In a week, despite care, he succumbed to his injuries. It was diagnosed that his vital organs had been damaged during police custody, said Umar’s father.
A 2018 report by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society — a human rights group operating in the region — stated that around 318 children in the age group 1-17 were killed from 2003-2017.


