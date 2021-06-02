Parliament heads of ECO countries condemn rights violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, June 02 (KMS): Members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) has strongly condemned human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The unanimous declaration was made by the organization’s Executive Council meeting, attended by parliament speakers from ECO, which currently has 10 members including Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan. The two-day conference is being held in Islamabad.

“In its landmark outcome document, The Islamabad Declaration, the forum extended unanimous support to the oppressed peoples” of Kashmir and Palestine,” said , a statement issued by the National Assembly.

On the proposal of Turkey and Afghanistan, the council elected Asad Qaiser, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, as chairperson of PAECO’s Executive Council.

