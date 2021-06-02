Punjab Governor discusses Kashmir issue with US dignitaries

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Punjab Governor discusses Kashmir issue with US dignitaries

Lahore, June 02 (KMS): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed Pak-US relations, Palestine and Kashmir issues, Indian terrorism and other issues during his meetings with members of the US Congress, US Senator and mayors. The US dignitaries appreciated the sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed forces and the people of Pakistan for regional peace.

A statement issued from Governor’s House here said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Congressman Lou Correa, Congresswoman Norma J. Toress, California State Senator Josh Newman, Mayor of Anaheim Harry Sindhu, Mayor of Artesia Ali Sajjad Taj, Mayor of Yorba Linda Peggy Huang and others on the occasion.

Governor Punjab apprised the US officials about the violation of human rights in Kashmir and Palestine, atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri and Palestinian people, Pakistan’s role for peace and Pakistan’s successful handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The American Congressman and Congresswoman appreciated Pakistan’s role in the war on terror and assured support of the United States to Pakistan for regional peace and to further augment bilateral ties between Pakistan and the USA.

Talking to US officials, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan has always stood by peace and today international organizations including the Indian Army Chief are acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts for peace and war on terror and the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process are unparalleled in the world. The world should put diplomatic pressure on India and Israel to end the atrocities in Kashmir and Israel and liberate the people there, he added.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving for regional peace. US President Joe Biden promised to resolve the Kashmir issue before he came to power and the US government should play a constructive role in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues as per the UN resolutions.


