Punjab Governor discusses Kashmir issue with US dignitaries

Lahore, June 02 (KMS): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed Pak-US relations, Palestine and Kashmir issues, Indian terrorism and other issues during his meetings with members of the US Congress, US Senator and mayors. The US dignitaries appreciated the sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed forces and the people of Pakistan for regional peace.

A statement issued from Governor’s House here said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Congressman Lou Correa, Congresswoman Norma J. Toress, California State Senator Josh Newman, Mayor of Anaheim Harry Sindhu, Mayor of Artesia Ali Sajjad Taj, Mayor of Yorba Linda Peggy Huang and others on the occasion.

Governor Punjab apprised the US officials about the violation of human rights in Kashmir and Palestine, atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri and Palestinian people, Pakistan’s role for peace and Pakistan’s successful handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The American Congressman and Congresswoman appreciated Pakistan’s role in the war on terror and assured support of the United States to Pakistan for regional peace and to further augment bilateral ties between Pakistan and the USA.

Talking to US officials, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan has always stood by peace and today international organizations including the Indian Army Chief are acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts for peace and war on terror and the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process are unparalleled in the world. The world should put diplomatic pressure on India and Israel to end the atrocities in Kashmir and Israel and liberate the people there, he added.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving for regional peace. US President Joe Biden promised to resolve the Kashmir issue before he came to power and the US government should play a constructive role in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues as per the UN resolutions.

