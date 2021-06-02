Single-day shutdown costs 150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley: KEA

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Single-day shutdown costs 150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley: KEA

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar June 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has said that a single day shutdown costs Rs 150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley.
Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Muhammad Yaseen Khan during his visit to Handwara Vegetable Market to offer sympathies to the victims of a fire incident said KEA will try to provide every possible support to rehabilitate those who lost everything in the incident.
KEA Chairman said, it is our responsibility to reach out to everyone who suffered any loss due to fire or other natural calamity. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our trader’s community,” he said. He also said that the business community during the lockdown phase suffered significant losses.
To a question, he said that the authorities have to find some way to keep the business going as Medical experts say COVID infection will live with us for long and we will have to find a way to ensure no trader suffers.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) expressing anger over the anxiety and uncertainty created by the administration’s order to phase out the month-long lockdown said that the matter should be taken more seriously.
Ajaz Shahdhar, President of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in a statement said that the local authorities’ permission to do business only two days a week on alternate days is a joke with traders and shopkeepers. He said that with this logic, the shopkeeper would have to open the shop only one day in a week, and that day too he would have to clean the dust and dirt of the week.
Shahdhar said that if the situation was so dangerous for Covid, the authorities should have waited for another week to start the un-lock processes. He said that there was no example of only one working day in a week in any part of the world. He said that in fact this process was being done to collect taxes from the traders.
Shahdhar demanded of the authorities to seriously prepare a roadmap for unlocking businesses so that shopkeepers and consumers would not face any difficulties.


