Single-day shutdown costs 150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley: KEA

Srinagar June 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has said that a single day shutdown costs Rs 150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley.

Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Muhammad Yaseen Khan during his visit to Handwara Vegetable Market to offer sympathies to the victims of a fire incident said KEA will try to provide every possible support to rehabilitate those who lost everything in the incident.

KEA Chairman said, it is our responsibility to reach out to everyone who suffered any loss due to fire or other natural calamity. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our trader’s community,” he said. He also said that the business community during the lockdown phase suffered significant losses.

To a question, he said that the authorities have to find some way to keep the business going as Medical experts say COVID infection will live with us for long and we will have to find a way to ensure no trader suffers.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) expressing anger over the anxiety and uncertainty created by the administration’s order to phase out the month-long lockdown said that the matter should be taken more seriously.

Ajaz Shahdhar, President of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in a statement said that the local authorities’ permission to do business only two days a week on alternate days is a joke with traders and shopkeepers. He said that with this logic, the shopkeeper would have to open the shop only one day in a week, and that day too he would have to clean the dust and dirt of the week.

Shahdhar said that if the situation was so dangerous for Covid, the authorities should have waited for another week to start the un-lock processes. He said that there was no example of only one working day in a week in any part of the world. He said that in fact this process was being done to collect taxes from the traders.

Shahdhar demanded of the authorities to seriously prepare a roadmap for unlocking businesses so that shopkeepers and consumers would not face any difficulties.

Like this: Like Loading...